Monroe County report: 4 flu-related deaths this flu season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people in Monroe County have died from the flu during this flu season, according to county officials.

The data tracks flu rates from October 1, 2019 through January 25, 2020. According to the report, there have been nearly 2,400 confirmed cases of the flu in Monroe County — four of those cases were fatal.

One of the flu-related deaths was a child, announced back in October. Since then, three more people have died.

According to officials, two of the deaths were people who were between the ages of 75 and 84. The other death was someone who was older than 85 years old.

Monroe County flu report:

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.