Infectious disease doctor: ‘It’s never too late to get your flu shot’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – If you’ve gotten the flu this year, you are not alone. More than 700 people in Monroe County have already gotten sick. The CDC says this is one of the worst flu seasons in years. Doctors are starting to identify how the flu shot is faring against the most common strains.

It’s never too late to get your flu shot. That’s the main thing infectious disease doctor Emil Lesho from Rochester General Hospital says he wants people to know. He says it’s hard to compare year to year, but this year they’ve identified two main types of flu, Flu A and Influenza B.

Dr. Lesho says this season’s flu vaccine includes one of the two main strains, which is good news for those who have gotten their shot.

“They only have so much space, so to speak, to put in a vaccine so they have to take their best guess and it just so happens that the strain of B that they chose to put in this year’s vaccine is indeed the strain we’re seeing a lot of,” says Dr. Lesho.

He says even if you get the shot and still get the flu it’s usually a less severe case than if you didn’t.

“Even a minimally effective flu vaccine carries a lot of benefits not only to the person who gets it but to others who maybe cannot get the flu vaccine. So it’s called herd immunity it protects it that way,” he says.

He says if you do have the virus the flu medicine is also proving to be effective this year. He says when flu samples were tested for resistance to the medicine there was little to no resistance.