Gov. Cuomo recalling SUNY, CUNY students abroad, to be quarantined upon return

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in New York state and amid the outbreak, Cuomo is recalling SUNY and CUNY students studying abroad in five affected countries.

SUNY and CUNY students in China, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Iran, are to be returned on a charter plane, will land at Stewart Air Force Base in the Hudson Valley, and will be quarantined as a precaution for 14 days in dorm rooms, the governor said Wednesday.

Cuomo says there are about 300 students and faculty in those five countries.

Cuomo also updated the public on the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Empire State at Wednesday’s press conference — the number of which has jumped from two on Tuesday to six confirmed cases Wednesday.

