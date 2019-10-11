Getting to the meat of the red meat health debate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new study is contradicting what doctors have long said about red meat and its impact on health.

The study said there’s little to no effect from eating red meat on illnesses like cancer or heart disease.

However, a non-profit group of doctors called the results misrepresentations, adding that there is evidence showing a clear connection. They say processed meats can be linked to heart disease and early death.

The American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, and the American College of Cardiology are sticking to their recommendation to cut red meat consumption. We spoke to a local doctor to get to the meat of the issue.

“They basically say ‘continue eating what you’re eating’ which I think is a bit misleading,” said Dr. Guarav Sharma, a non invasive preventative cardiologist at RGH. “I don’t think the recommendation states that eating processed meat is helpful by ay means. I think the recommendations say the harm might not be has bad as people think.”

Dr. Sharma also says a whole food diet that includes lots of vegetables is proven to have the best benefits.

Current FDA guidelines say you should limit yourself to about three portions or red meet per week — from 12-19 ounces.