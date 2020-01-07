Emergency rooms could get dangerous as flu season grows worse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – This year’s flu season is one of the worse so far, with 700 influenza cases reported in Monroe County and many emergency rooms seeing a high flow of patients.

Acute Kids Pediatric Urgent Care says they have already seen a surge of patients with the influenza virus.

Owner Chrysa Charno says things like wearing a mask and washing your hands can help prevent the spread of Flu in emergency rooms.

While emergency rooms have a high number of sick people who could further spread the flu, Charno says for children who contract the disease, emergency rooms could be the best option to prevent further harm.

“Any kids under 5 that gets the flu has a high risk of complication so it’s really important that they’re seen,” said Charno.

For many adults who experience symptoms, treatment can be as simple as a call to their primary care physician.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a majority of people with the flu have a mild illness and do not need medical care or antiviral drugs.

“The emergency room really needs to be for the sick people. Sometimes you can get the flu if you go there and sit in the waiting with all those people,” said Charno.

Health experts with Rochester Regional Health only say people with extreme symptoms should head to the ER — such as high fever, aching or trouble breathing.

There’s also some good news about the medicine out there designed to treat the flu.

“The other good news this year is that when the flu samples were tested for resistance to the flu medicine, there was very little or no resistance so far to the flu medicine. So if they test positive they can ask their health care provider for the anti-viral medication,” Emil Leshoinfectious, disease doctor at Rochester Regional Health said.

Health officials say it’s never too late to get the flu shot.