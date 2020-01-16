CDC: It is now safe to eat romaine lettuce from California

FILE – This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows Romaine Lettuce in Simi Valley, Calif. U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, as they investigate a food poisoning outbreak. They also say not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn’t say where it was grown. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

It is now safe to eat romaine lettuce harvested in California, according to the CDC.

The CDC food safety alert advising people to avoid buying or eating romaine lettuce from the Salinas Valley growing region of California has now been lifted.

According to the CDC, the contaminated lettuce that caused a recent E. coli outbreak is no longer available for sale. Therefore there is no longer any reason to avoid lettuce from the area.

A total of 167 people from 27 states. were infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli found in the lettuce. 85 of those people were hospitalized, including 15 with kidney failure. No deaths were reported from the outbreak.

Fruit and vegetable safety tips:

As always, the CDC recommends several steps to help keep your fruits and vegetables safe to eat.

Wash your hands before and after preparing fruits and vegetables

Wash all fruits and vegetables under water before eating

Use separate cutting boards, plates, utensils and storage containers for fruits, vegetables and raw meats, poultry, eggs, or seafood

For more safety tips visit: https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/communication/steps-healthy-fruits-veggies.html