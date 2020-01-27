2 more New Yorkers being tested for coronavirus, bringing total to 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two more New Yorkers have been identified for testing for the deadly coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released this new information on Monday.

No cases have been confirmed in New York State after the results for four people came back negative at the CDC, but five peoples’ results are still pending.

“While there have been no confirmed cases in New York State, as of today our Department of Health has sent samples for nine individuals to CDC for testing; four of these samples have proven negative and five results are still pending,” Cuomo said. “These five individuals remain in isolation as their samples are tested at CDC. While the risk for New Yorkers is currently low, we are still working to keep everyone informed, prepared and safe.”