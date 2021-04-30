Health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Rochester house party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health sent out a warning Friday about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a house party in Rochester’s North Winton Village.

According to health officials, the party happened Saturday, April 24 at 221 Carling Road. A college student who was at that party tested positive for COVID-19.

The MCDPH says students from a number of local colleges were present at that party, and may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone who was at the party is asked to self-quarantine immediately and contact the Monroe County COVID-19 Hotline at COVID19@MonroeCounty.gov or (585)753-5555.

