What local grocery stores are doing to prevent spread of coronavirus

Breaking News
9th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 300 confirmed cases
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force’s Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

What local grocery stores are doing to prevent spread of coronavirus

Health News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As an essential service, grocery stores continue to operate as normally as they can given the current climate. Local shoppers wonder what these stores in our community are doing to slow the spread of coronavirus.

An official from Hegedorn’s Market in Webster answered some food safety questions Tuesday regarding the store’s operations amid the pandemic.

“Every couple of days we’re doing something new,” said Jon Gonzales.  “The first thing we focused on is the carts, because that’s a big touch point obviously, so we’re spraying down the carts as they come in.

“We have a lot of team members that are wearing gloves right now and we’ve placed social distancing signs around the stores so shoppers can distance themselves and know what rules to follow,” Gonzales said.

The store also ordered plexiglas to shield shoppers and employees like other area grocery stores.

News 8 reached out to several local grocery stores, including but not limited to Wegmans, to ask which employees, who handle food, have to wear gloves.

Wegmans would not do a digital interview with us Tuesday.  Instead, company officials provided a link with resources from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but that didn’t answer all of our questions about food handing and which employees are required to wear protective gear.

A statement from Wegmans officials said:

“At this time we are not doing interviews or allowing video in our stores so we can focus our efforts on serving our customers. Thanks for your understanding. Stay safe and healthy.”

FDA guidelines list the following for proper food handling:

  • Always wash your food, hands, counters, and cooking tools.
  • Wash hands in warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds. do this before and after touching food.
  • Wash your cutting boards, dishes, forks, spoons, knives, and counter tops with hot soapy water. Do this after working with each food item.
  • Rinse fruits and veggies.
  • Clean the lids on canned goods before opening.
  • Keep raw foods to themselves. Germs can spread from one food to another.
  • Keep raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs away from other foods. Do this in your shopping cart, bags, and fridge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss