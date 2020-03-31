What local grocery stores are doing to prevent spread of coronavirus

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As an essential service, grocery stores continue to operate as normally as they can given the current climate. Local shoppers wonder what these stores in our community are doing to slow the spread of coronavirus.

An official from Hegedorn’s Market in Webster answered some food safety questions Tuesday regarding the store’s operations amid the pandemic.

“Every couple of days we’re doing something new,” said Jon Gonzales. “The first thing we focused on is the carts, because that’s a big touch point obviously, so we’re spraying down the carts as they come in.

“We have a lot of team members that are wearing gloves right now and we’ve placed social distancing signs around the stores so shoppers can distance themselves and know what rules to follow,” Gonzales said.

The store also ordered plexiglas to shield shoppers and employees like other area grocery stores.

News 8 reached out to several local grocery stores, including but not limited to Wegmans, to ask which employees, who handle food, have to wear gloves.

Wegmans would not do a digital interview with us Tuesday. Instead, company officials provided a link with resources from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but that didn’t answer all of our questions about food handing and which employees are required to wear protective gear.

A statement from Wegmans officials said:

“At this time we are not doing interviews or allowing video in our stores so we can focus our efforts on serving our customers. Thanks for your understanding. Stay safe and healthy.”

FDA guidelines list the following for proper food handling: