URMC doctors on treatment, timeline and more when fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctor from the University of Rochester Medical Center, who are battling coronavirus daily at Strong Memorial Hospital answered many questions on hospital care for their patients on Tuesday.

Dr. Justin Hopkin, chief of hospital medicine and Dr. Paritosh Prasad, chief in the Highly Infectious Diseases and Surgical Intensive Care talked about their strategies, surprises and all they face while working in the hospital.

Currently, SMH has 57 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. 31 of those patients are in the ICU and 26 are in standard patient rooms.

“When we’re looking at a patient, the emergency department is doing an initial evaluation and it’s not that much different than a patient that we usually take care of,” Prasad said.

Prasad and Hopkin said those medical leaders in the community, including the area nursing homes, meet in a daily incident command meeting and communicate and updates, changes or things to be aware of for the day.

“We have a number of clinical leaders throughout the institution that represent all the different departments. We work together and try and develop exactly how we support the patients.”

Patients that come into the hospital feeling sick from COVID-19, can quickly worsen in a matter of days. “Patients can come in looking rather well and often it’s around four or five days of illness where patients will have fevers, they’ve had shortness of breath,” Hopkin said.

“We have a quick transfer to the ICU for closer evaluation probably more so than usually. That progress between feeling really well and getting pretty sick requiring a ventilator is shorter than other diseases that we usually deal with.”

When asked about the treatments and therapies rumored to be available, both doctors emphasized that they are all still in experimental stage. “All of these therapies are still experimental and one of the things that we are very aware of is as much as we want to provide the best treatment possible to all of our patients, any experimental therapy by definition, we don’t know if the benefits outweigh the risk,” Prasad said.

Both doctors said because COVID-19 is a new virus, they are still learning new things and having new experience. “It’s not very common that you have one type of illness in patient, after patient, after patient, we’re used to having a mixture of patients with different disease processes,” Prasad said.

Hopkin said the biggest thing that surprise him was ratio of patients from regular care and intensive care. “One thing that I think has surprised us is the ratio of patients that have required the ICU setting versus the patients were able to handle on the medical floor,” he said. “It’s been more ICU patients than we anticipated.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 81 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. To date, officials report 1,035 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,035 cases in the county, 94 people are hospitalized and 28 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.