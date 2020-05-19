Live Now
UR Medicine continues transplants during pandemic
WATCH LIVE: UR Medicine continues transplants during pandemic

Health News
Professionals from the University of Rochester Medical Center will speak about the transplant surgery resuming during the coronavirus pandemic.

Editor’s note: A press conference scheduled for 1:15 p.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Professionals from the University of Rochester Medical Center will speak about the transplant surgery resuming during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many hospitals halted transplant and other non-urgent surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In late April, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Monroe County could resume electie surgeries.

Over the past nine weeks, URMC teams have performed:

  • Liver: 17 transplants
  • Kidney: 7 transplants
  • Heart: 3 transplants

Chief of Solid Organ Transplant Surgery Dr. Roberto Hernandez Alejandro, Chief of Cardiac Surgery Dr. Sunil Prasad will speak about transplantation and safety alone with heart recipient Frank Rosinski, 69, from Greece and lier recipient, Thomas Steves, 61, from Syracuse.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

