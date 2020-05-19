WATCH LIVE: UR Medicine continues transplants during pandemic

Professionals from the University of Rochester Medical Center will speak about the transplant surgery resuming during the coronavirus pandemic.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Professionals from the University of Rochester Medical Center will speak about the transplant surgery resuming during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many hospitals halted transplant and other non-urgent surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In late April, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Monroe County could resume electie surgeries.

Over the past nine weeks, URMC teams have performed:

Liver: 17 transplants

Kidney: 7 transplants

Heart: 3 transplants

Chief of Solid Organ Transplant Surgery Dr. Roberto Hernandez Alejandro, Chief of Cardiac Surgery Dr. Sunil Prasad will speak about transplantation and safety alone with heart recipient Frank Rosinski, 69, from Greece and lier recipient, Thomas Steves, 61, from Syracuse.

