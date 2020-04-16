Breaking News
COVID-19 death toll surpasses 12K statewide, NY PAUSE extended through May 15
Monroe County’s efforts to assist local nursing homes amid pandemic

Health News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Michael Mendoza gave an update Thursday regarding the county’s response to helping the local nursing homes through the coronavirus pandemic.

County officials were joined by Chief Medical Director of Common Ground Health and organizer of Monroe County’s long-term care task force Dr. Thomas Mahoney, and President and CEO of Lifespan of Greater Rochester Ann Marie Cook.

Bello says Monroe County has given 330,000 pieces of PPE to local nursing homes. He also says an additional 225,000 masks will be given to local facilities. Bello added there is a task force helping local nursing home facilities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bello also said that there’s a requirement now to report nursing home deaths to families within 24 hours.

Nursing homes are some of the most vulnerable facilities facing coronavirus, with some of the most-at risk people. According to Dr. Mendoza, 30% of confirmed cases and 85% of COVID-19 deaths have been people 70 years and older.

And it’s not just the residents, nursing home staff members face risks too.

“We haven’t run into any serious issues at this time with staff being insufficient to care for the patients in homes,” Dr. Mahoney said. “It has required a shifting of staff in some cases it has required nursing home residents to move in order to be in facilities where the care can be provided.”

The county confirmed on Wednesday that there have been 57 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 883 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

