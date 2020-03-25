Urgent Care consolidation while demands increase from COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — University of Rochester Medicine is temporarily consolidating some of its Urgent Care operations to manage resources through the coronavirus crisis.

Beginning on Wednesday, UR Medicine Urgent Care locations in Spencerport and Perinton will be closed — including outpatient imaging services. The resources at those locations will be redeployed to other urgent care locations and Emergency Departments sites.

The remaining UR Medicine Urgent Care sites in Monroe County can accommodate patients at four other locations:

Greece — 2047 West Ridge Road

Henrietta — 1300 Jefferson Road

Penfield — 2134 Penfield Road

Pittsford — 3400 Monroe Avenue

The Spencerport and Perinton locations will reopen as needed while demand for Urgent Care increases.

A COVID telephone support line has been created at 888-928-0011. Other information can be found here. Patients with COVID-19 concerns should call their health care provider or the support line before visiting any office, any Urgent Care or the Emergency Department.