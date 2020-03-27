Salon owner gives tips on how to maintain beauty routine while stuck at home

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Salon owner gives tips on how to maintain beauty routine while stuck at home

Health News

The owner of Magnolias on the Green Salon wants to make sure people are taking the right steps to keep up with their beauty needs

by: Jennifer Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Canfield salon is using social media to send out beauty tips during Ohio’s stay-at-home order.

Carolyn Cappabianca is the owner of Magnolias on the Green Salon.

Her salon offers different services like hair care, nails and lashes.

Now, with salons being closed in Ohio, she wants to make sure her clients are taking the right steps to keep up with their beauty needs.

She and some of her employees are posting videos to social media with tips on how to keep up with things like hair, nails and lashes while salons are closed.

“Our industry, we can’t help you right now and we feel bad, but we just can’t be in your space. So, we wanted to give tips at home so that they have some ideas of what to do in the meantime,” Cappabianca said.

Cappabianca says many people may rush to use box dye on their hair, but she said that’s not always a good idea.

“We know that’s just not good; it can be damaging to your hair. So, in the meantime, there are sprays, demi-washes that you can probably find out in stores right now that are the most helpful, anything that can wash out,” she said.

She said fake lashes are very popular right now, so there are certain steps to take when removing outgrown lashes on your own.

“If you’re going to take them off yourself, use a makeup remover that has an oil base to it and if you just lightly rub that on your lashes, let them gently come off on their own, do not pull your lashes off,” she said.

Another thing she suggests is using pure acetone to remove fake nails or gel polish.

Cappabianca and her employees will continue posting videos throughout this quarantine to help people all over keep up with their own beauty needs.

You can follow along with their tips and guides by liking their social media pages:
Facebook: @magnoliasonthegreen
Instagram: @magnoliasonthegreen
Twitter: @magnoliasgreen

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss