RRH and URMC included in lost of hospitals to receive 1.5 Million

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health and the University of Rochester Medical Center are among several Western New York and Southeast Michigan hospitals receiving part of a $1.5 million fund.

Over the past four weeks, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation has allocated more than $6 million toward COVID-19 response efforts and included in that is $1.5 million to be distributed between 18 different health care facilities.

According to the foundation, the intention of the funds it to help nurses aides, environmental and food services staff and others “who may not have access to as many financial and social supports and are playing equally critical roles in the healthcare system every day.”

“Caregivers on the front lines of COVID-19 put themselves in harm’s way for the benefit of others and work tirelessly, day in and day out. It’s critical that they too are cared for. Our trustees and staff have been touched by stories shared by our grantees about frontline hospital workers accessing basic needs like childcare, transportation, and healthy meals. We hope these grant funds play a role in providing some comfort to these crucial workers.” President and CEO David Egner said in a statement.

The foundation also names United Way of Greater Rochester & Rochester Area Community Foundation: Community Crisis Fund getting $200,000, as part of its $6 million investment to fight COVID-19.