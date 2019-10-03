Researchers: Lung damage of vapers looks like chemical burns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) There is a possible lead in vaping-related health issues. Research released Wednesday night says chemicals in vape liquid may cause lung damage.

The letter was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the lung damage looked like chemical burns. Those involved in the data investigated lung tissue in 17 people who had vaped. Most of those sampled used cannabis oils or marijuana.

A pathologist involved in the study says more investigation into the matter is still needed. Vaping deaths have been reported in numerous states including California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, and Virginia.

