Ohio 2-year-old tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Public Health spokesperson in Ohio said a 2-year-old has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The spokesperson says this is another instance of community spread.
On Tuesday, the first case of community spread was announced in Columbus when a 23-year-old female with underlying health conditions was confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The first case of COVID-19 in Columbus was announced on Saturday, March 14. Franklin County has two additional cases, including a Columbus firefighter/EMT.
As of Wednesday morning, Monroe County has 18 cases and one death.
There are 142 people under mandatory quarantine at this time. Of the 18 total cases, five of the people have required hospital treatment.