New children’s mental health facility opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new facility to help children with mental health issues is now open — the Golisano Behavioral Health and Wellness building.

It’s for children who need help dealing with anxiety, depression and other mental health concerns. One woman who fought a similar battle said she hopes many others take advantage of the opportunity.

“It brings joy to me knowing that kids aren’t going to be suffering and they’re going to have the resources they need,” Lauren O’May said.

“I was awful I was perfect at hiding everything saying I was fine but deep inside we knew I wasn’t and there’s gonna be hard times even now I still struggle.”

The building was established in 2017 thanks to a $5 million gift from Tom Golisano.