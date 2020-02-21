Local officials warn about vaping dangers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health spoke about the dangers of vaping Friday.

Dr. Michael Mendoza held a presentation with other health officials on the prevalence of vape and e-cigarette products throughout the country. The event was co-sponsored by the Center for Research on Flavored Tobacco.

He also shared how much is still unknown on the way these products affect the body. Officials urged those in attendance to take the issue seriously.

“Certainly it is a trend that is not good and is heading in the wrong direction. So the more we can nip this problem in the bud, the more we can bring attention back to cigarettes and any type of tobacco products is good,” said University of Rochester Assistant Professor Teresa Green.

This comes as Gov. Cuomo continues to push for his flavored vape and e-cigarette product ban throughout the state.