Jordan Health to open new respiratory clinic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jordan Health is opening a new respiratory clinic for their patients in Rochester.

The goal of the clinic is to provide direct care for Jordan Health patients with respiratory symptoms who have been triaged needing in person evaluation who would otherwise go untreated.

“Patients attributed to Jordan Health make up approximately one-fifth of the City of Rochester community. The majority of those patients are people of color. Therefore, when County Executive, Adam Bello, reached out to ask if Jordan Health would be willing to help reduce the disparities in Monroe County, we said YES! This has been our mission for over five decades and we were pleased to step up as community partners,” President and CEO of Jordan Health Dr. Janice Harbin said in a statement.

The clinic will be located at our Anthony L. Jordan Center at 82 Holland Street.