iPad donations help URMC patients and families stay in touch

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The age of COVID-19 has forced many to re-think the way they interact and spend time with loved ones. 

The University of Rochester Medical Center has a zero-visitation policy in place, there are a few exceptions, but that rule pretty much stands. URMC says family connection plays a major role in healing and recovery but with visitor restrictions, another path had to be found. 

“It’s very anxiety-producing for a lot of the families, because they don’t know what’s going on with their loved ones,” Lori Dominico, Assistant Nurse Manager said.

Dominico said 30 iPads were donated anonymously to help patients keep in touch with their family and friends. “People can connect and actually see their loved ones which is helping,” she said.

Dominico says one patient with dementia was having nervous episodes. Thanks to an iPad and his wife comforting him by playing some banjo music. “It worked like a charm, we got her on the iPad, we got him to walk back into his room, he sat down in his chair,” she said.

Going forward, staff at URMC says iPads and other tech might remain tools to stay in touch.

“People are an hour and half, two hours away…especially in the winter, it’s harder to get up here. So I’d imagine we’d continue to use these gifts on-going,”Melissa Christadaro, a Senior Social Worker at URMC said.

“I think that would be wonderful to see these iPads continue,” Dominico said. “During this time, it’s so nice to see something wonderful happen,” she says.

URMC says the iPads are also used to talk with family regarding patient discharges and to give care instructions. 

