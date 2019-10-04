CANADAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Finger Lakes Community College are learning anatomy in a whole new, high-tech way. They’re using a device called a “Hololens.” Right now, 69 students are using the hololens in their anatomy class and are calling it holoanatomy.

The hololens is an actual holographic computer that you wear on your head.

It enables the student not only see everything and everyone around them but also will place select holographic images in their field of view. Students maximize their learning with this tool by seeing human organs and body systems up close. It’s the first course to roll out this technology.

New This Morning: HoloAnatomy: Learning the human body in a high-tech way at FLCC pic.twitter.com/A8SWuC4AEp — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) October 4, 2019

The professor we spoke to said the lenses is a new learning tool where students can experience the course material in a three-dimensional format.

“Student experience is improved when they can more dynamically interact with their content. rather than sitting passively in a chair and an image in a book, why not be up and walking around and seeing a three-dimensional view of that very same structure,” said Christine Parker, associate professor of biology.

Professor Parker says this technology in this class is new, they’ve already seen an increase in test scores.

Students we talked to credit that to being immersed in the lesson.

“See things, how they are set up, how everything moves, how everything is related to one another — to be able do that in 3D, it’s amazing,” said Rachel Wilson, FLCC student.

“I’m a very visual person, so even when I’m studying, I’ll draw the picture and enable this stuff. this way, you can put your head inside the holograph and see exactly how they connect its different than a 2d image,” said Kristen Boorman, FLCC student.

Currently, only a few classes use this technology. Professor Parker hopes it’ll be incorporated in more courses soon.

FLCC is just one of the few colleges around the country selected to introduce the technology. It’s a partnership between the college and Case Western Reserve University in Ohio. That’s where the lenses were developed.