Heart attack victim: Don’t be afraid to go to the hospital

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Last month, 71-year-old Tom Privitere had crushing chest pains and collapsed. Even in the age of Covid-19 and people sick with coronavirus getting treatment, he knew he had to get to the hospital. 

“It’s kind of a blur. I remember chest pains, I remember calling 911.”

Privitere said the tension in his chest felt like a tractor trailer running across it. He said even with coronavirus concerns at local hospitals, he had no choice. 

“What’s the alternative? Laying on the floor with a heart attack and doing nothing, or going to the hospital and getting the best care you can in the country,” he says.

Cardiologists at Strong Memorial Hospital diagnosed him with an anterior wall myocardial infraction. A heart attack. They used stents to restore blood flow and Privitere went home a few days later after surgery.

“(URMC) is a hospital that treats emergencies,” says Dr. Frederick Ling who operated on Privitere.

Dr. Ling says even in the age of Covid-19, they are primed and ready to deal with patients across the board.

“There are people who are thinking they will somehow get COVID if they come to the hospital. We want to take the message to all the patients that we are open for business,” says Dr. Ling.

As Privitere already said, the best care in the country is right here in Rochester. 

“If you don’t obviously have to be in a hospital, don’t go. But if you need to be there don’t hesitate. It’ll save your life. It saved mine.”

Privitere says he’s on a more plant-based diet now, and cutting back on things like red meat, making his life more heart-healthy. 

To learn more about how URMC is keeping incoming patients safe during COVID-19, click here.

