Flu deaths and illnesses still rising

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Health officials said dozens more people have died from the flu this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its new numbers on Friday. The report found an estimated 21,000 people have died from the virus — which is 300 more than the week before.

The CDC said there have now been 22 pediatric flu deaths so far this season.

As of December 14, in Monroe County, there have been a total of 200 cases confirmed. 26 of those people were hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

Health officials said flu activity is higher than normal for this time of the year.