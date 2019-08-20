FDA allows more patients to get potentially life-saving operation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The FDA announced it would allow more patients to get a procedure called the transcatheter aortic valve implantation.

The implant treats the narrowing of a major heat valve in aging patients.

Before, only people at high risk of death were able to get the operation, but now, low risk patients can as well. Dr. Jeremiah Depta says it’ll be a life-saver for many.

“It’s actually a fatal condition, and if it goes uncorrected you can actually die from it, so it’s important that we fix it,” said Dr. Depta.

Rochester Regional health has performed the operation on some 700 patients since 2015.