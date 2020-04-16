Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opening up in Rochester Walmart parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open Friday at the Walmart parking lot at the store located at 1490 Hudson Ave.

The site — supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials — will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders.

The company release details regarding the testing sites:

• The site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, and will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders.

• The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.

• Once on site, those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

• The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

• Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

• Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

• The site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart health care professionals and Quest employees.

• While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.