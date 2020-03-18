1  of  73
Closings
Cuomo talks state of NY hospital system during pandemic

Health News

by: Corina Cappabianca

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As New York State works to ‘flatten the curve’ and protect its hospital system, one of the major concerns is the number of available beds and ventilators.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there are 53,000 hospital beds in the state and 3,000 ICU beds

“Right now, the hospitalization rate is running between 15 and 19 percent from our sample of the tests we take,” he said

The Governor said experts are expecting as many as 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds will be needed at the peak of the outbreak. And as many as 18,000 to 37,000 ICU beds.

“An ICU bed is different than a hospital bed,” he explained. “An ICU bed has additional equipment, most notably, ventilators, and that’s why you hear on the news ventilators are very hard to get globally.”

The Governor said he is examining the entire healthcare system to look at the maximum capacity per hospital if spacial rules are waived. He’s also looking at how to set up temporary hospital facilities.

“Even if they’re not intensive care units you can take people who are in the hospital beds, move them into a temporary medical care facility and then back-fill the bed,” he said.

NYS Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said the state has about 4,000 ventilators.

“There are more than that, but that’s the numbers that we have right now,” he said. “We have a stockpile; there are ventilators there, but we’re looking at getting more ventilators.”

Cuomo said the cost of a ventilator can be $20,000 or $30,000.

