Confirmed case of measles in individual who traveled through Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials have confirmed a case of measles in an individual who recently traveled through our region.

According to Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, the individual with measles arrived at the Rochester airport on Monday, September 16, and left the region on Friday September 20.

The individual’s measles case was confirmed on Saturday, September 21.

According to officials, the individual spent most of their time in Webster while in Monroe County, including stops at the Hampton Inn, JoJo Bistro, Hooligans Eastside Grill, Calvary Robotics and CGS Fabrication in Webster. The individual also spent periods of time at the airport.

The individual departed our region on American Airlines flight 4722 from Rochester to Los Angeles, California.

Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says measles is highly contagious.

“Symptoms of measles include fever, rash, cough, red eyes, or a runny nose. Typically these symptoms will develop 10 to 12 days after exposure,” says Mendoza. “And if you develop any symptoms, it’s very important that you call your healthcare provider or call us at the health department,” he adds.

Mendoza says to limit exposure, do not show up at the emergency room. Instead, call the health department at 585-753-5164, and press option 1.

The New York State Department of Health is who initially reported the confirmed case of the measles.

According to the CDC, signs and symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, and a cough, runny nose, or red, watery eyes. People can spread measles up to four days before and four days after they have a rash. Measles can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia (infection of the lungs), and even death.