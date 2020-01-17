Ballroom dancing can have health benefits

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Now more than ever people are trying to adopt new hobbies that sharpen their bodies and minds. Ballroom dancing is an excellent way to do that on this National Hobby Month.

There are the obvious health benefits of simply being more active, but ballroom dance can also improve your memory, alertness, awareness, focus, and concentration.

“We teach all different styles here,” Fred Astaire Dance Studio Owner Vladimir Triaszin said.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio teaches a wide range of ballroom and Latin dance styles. They have an array of classes and can tailor a program to your specific goals. No prior dance experience or partner is necessary.

“It’s always a little bit difficult for people but the first thing that you see is an incredible build up of confidence. Confidence is key because once you start learning and you start to feel good about yourself, it really makes a big difference.”

The studio is open Monday through Friday from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Private lessons are available and the dance instruction is for all ages.