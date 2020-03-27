Avoiding aches and pains while stuck at home

Live Now
by: Spencer Tracy

Posted: / Updated:

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you are stuck in the house, you may be experiencing some back or neck pain from sitting on the couch too long.

Many chiropractor offices are trying to limit the amount of patients they see and practice social distancing. Chiropractors said it is important while at home to stay active, eat healthy, and to get seven to eight hours of sleep.

Dr. Timothy Kelly with East Greenbush Chiropractic said there are some stretching you can do at home if you are experiencing lower back pain.

“You could stand up against your countertop, put your buttocks up against the countertop, and just do extensions — back, nice smooth rhythmical way to do that,” he explained. “It is a real easy way to alleviate some of the discomfort that people have from sitting on their couch or even sitting at their kitchen table, which may not be the best for their back, either.”

If you are experiencing back or neck pain, Dr. Kelly said to stretch, take some online yoga classes, and maintain a healthy posture.

