10 flu-related deaths confirmed in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 10 confirmed flu-related deaths in Monroe County since October 1.

In a public health update released on Monday, the county confirmed there have been 4,699 cases of the flu.

The update also said there were six individuals currently in voluntary self-quarantine due to a recent return from coronavirus infected areas. An additional 25 individuals have completed a two-week quarantine.

None have shown any symptoms of illness.

