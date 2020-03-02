10 flu-related deaths confirmed in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 10 confirmed flu-related deaths in Monroe County since October 1.
In a public health update released on Monday, the county confirmed there have been 4,699 cases of the flu.
The update also said there were six individuals currently in voluntary self-quarantine due to a recent return from coronavirus infected areas. An additional 25 individuals have completed a two-week quarantine.
None have shown any symptoms of illness.
Full Report:
3/01 Flu Report from Monroe County by News 8 WROC on Scribd
