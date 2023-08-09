ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health, along with 30 other organizations, came together on North Clinton Wednesday afternoon to connect the community with health care, and help that area meet the diverse needs of the neighbors.

LeKeyah Wilson with Rochester Regional Health says she is here to show appreciation for their 87,000 annual patients. It’s also about connecting those who need help in the North Clinton neighborhood with the proper care.

“We will make sure we find resources for you, your family, and your loved ones so that our community can continue to thrive,” said Wilson.

With this section of the city having a heavy Spanish-speaking population, Angelica Perez-Delgado with the Ibero-Amercian Action League says the language barrier can limit that access.

“There’s a lack of representation in health care providers — so a lot of times, patients are dependent on interpreters,” she said.

Also entering the conversation: asylum seekers, the latest group making their way into Rochester. Delgado says it’s important those folks know they can come here.

“So that they feel included in our community, and also so they can have the appropriate access to healthcare, especially with the migrants we just received,” said Delgado.

Back to the long-standing established community in place, Ida Perez says for so many– they go without proper care because they just aren’t aware.

“So this is the perfect opportunity and the perfect place to bring residents here,” said Perez.

For others, they were just here because this shows the brighter side of a neighborhood that can —at times— be associated with violence.

“All the positive things that are going on in the community. I love to see people give back,” said Jaiquan Mackey.

Melissa Sandoval said more of this in key neighborhoods in the city, can lead to a brighter future for families. Establishing basic care is a cornerstone for advancement.

“I think if anything what I’ve appreciated here today is just how kind people are and how much they want to make those connections,” said Sandoval.

Also at the health fair was ‘Action for a Better Community, AMR, Legal Assistance of Western New York, MCC, the Board of Elections, and Planned Parenthood.

There is a similar free services festival planned for August 12 at St. Michael’s Church on North Clinton.