ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of licensed mental health professionals began providing what’s called “Healing Circles” Wednesday to those who have been traumatized by the tragedy at the Main Street Armory in Rochester.

Melanie Funchess, a well known community advocate, said she and others agreed to volunteer their time to create a safe and supportive space for people who were at the Armory.

She said they had good participation at the first Ubuntu Healing Circle, which was held virtually Wednesday. An in-person event is scheduled for Thursday evening from 5:00 to 6:00. With others scheduled through next week.