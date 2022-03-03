ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was 31 years ago today when the “ice storm of the century” hit the Rochester area. Since 1991 the memory has been frozen into the memories of those who lived it.

On the evening of March 3rd, 1991, a devastating ice storm brought Western New York to a halt with freezing rain coating trees and power lines in ice ranging from half of an inch up to 2 inches all through the morning of March 4th. For some the coating of ice was followed by 4-6” of heavy, wet snow. Over 300,000 customers lost power: some for several days, others for weeks at a time.

This event continues to be remembered by so many in the community, all in different ways. Paula Zack, who lived in Irondequoit at the time, came back from Las Vegas the night before, only to be dealt with an unlucky hand back at home.

Paula Zack, a Henrietta resident and “Ice Storm Observer” says, “I was really hot at the craps table, and I didn’t want to leave, but I had to catch my flight. And I came home, and my buddy said oh it’s been really warm and raining all day. I said oh that’s interesting, and then the next morning we woke up to, it was really beautiful, a winter wonderland, but it was ice you could see ice on the trees half an inch thick and I woke up to the sound I’d look outside and all I could hear was crackling and crackling.”

I also spoke with Ed Traphagen who was a firefighter at the time in the Manchester-Shortsville area of Ontario county who currently lives in Penn Yann, helping with downed trees and flooded basements.

He says, “It was an overcast day. I remember it was a Sunday and then that night is when it all began around 9:30pm, 10 o’clock all the calls started coming in for everything that was happening around… you could tell as the night went on that there was something bad happening here…”

Common memories shared include huddling inside cold homes with nothing but candles and a radio, and hearing trees crashing down from the weight of the ice.

“When the sun started coming up in the morning it looked like a disaster that just happened overnight, and it was like a warzone. I mean everybody’s yards, and roads were shut down because the trees were down, and yards were a mess.”

It may be known as the storm of the century, but for many it was simply the messiest storm of their lifetime.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory