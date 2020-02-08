Head-on crash in Batavia leaves one man injured

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A two-car crash is under investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received the call about the crash on State Route 98 near Pike Road in the Town of Batavia on Friday shortly before noon.

A green 1999 Ford pickup truck, traveling south on Route 98, left its lane and struck a tan 2016 Toyota pickup truck head-on.

The Toyota pickup went off the east shoulder of a roadway as a result of the impact. The driver of the Toyota had to extricated by the Town of Batavia Fire Department.

Once extricated, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the Toyota driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford did not suffer any injuries.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash. Charges against the driver of the Ford are pending.