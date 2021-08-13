Hawley to host series of town hall meetings in Orleans County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Assemblyman Steve Hawley will host a series of town hall meetings in Orleans County on Saturday, during which he will also be addressing the concerns of locals from the town of Carlton and the village of Holley. Residents are encouraged to attend to discuss local issues and share any questions or concerns they have with Hawley.
The events will be scheduled as follows:
Town of Gaines/Town of Carlton
10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Gaines Town Hall
14087 Ridge Road
Albion
Village of Albion/Town of Albion
11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
Albion Village Hall
35-37 E. Bank Street
Albion
Village of Holley/Town of Murray
12:45 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Murray Town Hall
3840 Fancher Road
Holley
Organizers say all applicable health and safety protocols will be followed during this event.