Hawley to host series of town hall meetings in Orleans County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Assemblyman Steve Hawley will host a series of town hall meetings in Orleans County on Saturday, during which he will also be addressing the concerns of locals from the town of Carlton and the village of Holley. Residents are encouraged to attend to discuss local issues and share any questions or concerns they have with Hawley.

The events will be scheduled as follows:

Town of Gaines/Town of Carlton

10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Gaines Town Hall

14087 Ridge Road

Albion

Village of Albion/Town of Albion

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Albion Village Hall

35-37 E. Bank Street

Albion

Village of Holley/Town of Murray

12:45 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Murray Town Hall

3840 Fancher Road

Holley

Organizers say all applicable health and safety protocols will be followed during this event.