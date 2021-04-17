Harry and William seen talking after funeral service

(CBS) – Princes Harry and William were seen walking together in conversation after their grandfather’s funeral service. The men were joined by Kate Middleton as they left St. George’s Chapel.

For some on social media, the image of the brothers walking together called to mind memories of the brothers at their mother’s funeral. William and Harry were 15 and 12, respectively, when Princess Diana was killed in a car crash.

The brothers’ relationship has been under intense scrutiny since Harry and his wife, Meghan, gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey about their departure from Buckingham Palace. In the interview, Harry said that although he and William had “been through hell together,” they were on “different paths.”