Harry and Meghan give up royal titles, “no longer working members” of royal family

(CBS) – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be official “working members” of the royal family, according to a statement released by Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

Under the new agreement, the couple will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments,” the Buckingham Palace statement said.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the palace said.

The monarch said in a personal statement attached to the Palace’s announcement that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

“I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” the queen said. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.”