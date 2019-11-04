Harley School announces plan for largest campaign ever

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Harley School announced plans for its final phase of its largest fundraising campaign ever.

The goal of the “Lives of Great Purpose Campaign” is to increase teacher pay and funding for student programs.

The funding goal of the campaign is $12 million — three times larger than any campaign before.

The school announced on Monday that they are very close to their goal. Over $10 million have been raised so far.

In the last two years, three new spaces for learning have been built on the campus.

Leaders of the school said they will now focus on the backbone of the school — the teachers.

“Faculty members at Harley are recognized as leaders in the classroom and in their discipline, under their guidance, Harley students have achieved extraordinary results.” Head of Harley School Larry Frye said.

The Harley School is a private school so it relies heavily on philanthropy to fund school activities.