Quite an interesting day of weather across Western New York. The combination of the air being chilly enough upstairs in the atmosphere in conjunction with the effects of evaporative cooling led to not just a chilly rain falling tonight in parts of the area but also a bit of wet snow towards Pennsylvania's northern tier. At 3 p.m. this afternoon moderate snow was reported in Bradford, PA!

The rain winds down later tonight. There may even be a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s by morning.