Hanover County sues man over year-round Christmas lights display

HANOVER COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — Many homes across the nation put out Christmas decorations every year.

One Hanover County man in Virginia said he is being sued by the county for leaving his lights and decorations throughout the year.

Chuck Cassick has lived in the Anderson Court neighborhood since 2002 and participates in the tour.

“Tour buses go by. Church buses,” Cassick said. “My driveway is a drive through during the season.”

Along with holiday lights, Cassick also displays toilets, bins and shopping carts.

“Well, their main thing I think it they want the toilets, the bins put away. I’m going to do it my schedule,” Cassick said. “The toilets are staying. They’re a part of my display. They’re trying to pick or choose what they want to see or not. Which I don’t think is right.”

Cassick said it’s just easier to leave the lights all year and neighbors don’t complain.

However, the county is now suing him for $200 civilly. The lawsuit states that the yard is messy.

“It’s my display, not theirs. I don’t see anybody being offended by anything,” Cassick said. “I’m sure there are more offensive things in other people’s yards..this is just a display.”

Cassick appeared in court on June 25. But his case was continued to Monday, July 8.

The lawsuit instructs Cassick to remove some of the decorations from his yard by Monday.