ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), 42-year-old Michael Woloschuk was arrested by state police on Tuesday for receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

Woloschuk, of Hamlin, NY, allegedly distributed child pornography over a social media platform. The platform caught the content and submitted the tip to NCMEC in October 2020.

After NCMEC forwarded the information to New York State Police, authorities identified Woloschuk as the distributor, and raided his house in October 2021.

There, they collected several digital devices which were later found to contain violent pornography involving prepubescent children.

Woloschuk had previously been convicted of child pornography charges in 2005, and had been sentenced to 3 to 9 years in prison, according to officials.

These new charges carry a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 30, as well as a $250,000 fine.