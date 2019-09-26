wxbanner

Hamlin man dead after motorcycle crash in Clarkson

by: WROC Staff

CLARKSON, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after officials say he lost control of his motorcycle.

It happened on the 1800 block of Drake Road in the Town of Clarkson around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say they found the motorcycle and driver in the woods off the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old man from Hamlin hasn’t been identified yet.

Deputies say they think speed was a factor as he lost control and went airborne off the road into a ditch.

Officials said they didn’t know if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Drake Road was closed last night, but has since reopened.

