Hamburg man sentenced for raping underage girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE on September 13, 2019: Erie County DA John Flynn said Eric Clark will spend two years in prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

ORIGINAL: A Hamburg man admitted to raping an underage victim in front of a State Supreme Court Justice on July 9.

Eric Clark, 23, pleaded guilty to having sex with a female less than 15 years old in the Town of West Seneca on October 31, 2017.

Clark’s sentencing is scheduled for August 16 at 9:30 a.m.

He faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.