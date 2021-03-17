HALT legislation to limit solitary confinement passed NY state assembly

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bill to limit solitary confinement in New York prisons has passed the State Assembly.

The HALT act passed 101 to 49 and would limit solitary confinement to 15 days. Advocates say the punishment has led to severe physical and emotional trauma and should be replaced with a different form of intervention.

“Solitary doesn’t even achieve what supporters claim it achieves,” Rep. Mondaire Jones, representative for New York’s 17th District said.

“Caging a human being does nothing to rehabilitate them. It’s costing New York tax payers $132 million each year. What really improves well being is therapy and pro social programming. “

HALT Solitary Compaign Organizer Jerome Wright has gone throuhg solitary confinement himself.

“In the prophetic words of the legendary crooner Sam Cooke, ‘change is gonna come’ — and with the passage of HALT in the assembly, that step towards change has already began.”

The HALT Act still needs approval from the New York State Senate. Local senators Jeremy Cooney and Sen. Samra Brouk have both voiced their support for the bill.