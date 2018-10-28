Halloween 'Devil Teeth' get stuck in woman's mouth

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WKRG-TV) - An Alabama woman's Halloween fun turned into a medical emergency when part of her costume took a frightening turn.

Anna Tew of Mobile County was ready to start creeping around in the dark this coming Halloween in her new zombie costume. But she's the one who got the scare when she realized her fangs weren't going anywhere.

It cost Tew nearly $3 to finish her transformation into the undead. But the expense grew when her fake teeth wouldn't come out.

"I was trying to remove them then because they were just tight," Tew said.

She says she used the glue that came with the teeth. However, the adhesive wasn't temporary.

"It went on and on and I was trying to get them out, and after it was over with, I tried until it was like 2 o'clock this morning. They wouldn't budge," Tew said. "I even took a pair of wire clippers and cut the tips off of those."

Tew said she was in excruciating pain but wasn't sure whether to go to the emergency room. Eventually, she found an emergency dentist who could help.

"He talked about drilling. They had a saw, talked about taking [them] off in sections, and they couldn't numb it because they were scared they would actually pull my teeth out," Tew said. "So he went in and picked and pulled and I squealed like a baby and they got them out."

Dr. John Murphy was able to rescue Tew's teeth Saturday at his office at the Alabama Family Dental.

"Just the natural state of your teeth and your gums can sometimes cause something to adhered and get stuck," Dr. Murphy explains.

Tew said she learned a lesson and one she hopes to save others from. Tew said she will never use them again.