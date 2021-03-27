Halle Berry responds to ‘disgusting’ 97 Rock comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Actress Halle Berry took aim Friday at former 97 Rock host Rob Lederman, who was fired this week after making racist comments on the air.

“It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves,” Berry tweeted. “ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman.”

Berry was one of the women the “Morning Bull” show discussed while comparing how they like their toast to women’s skin tones. Lederman was fired for his comments, which included the use of a racial slur, while co-hosts Rich Gaenzler and Chris Klein were suspended.

97 Rock’s DJ Jickster read an apology on the air Friday morning that acknowledged “reckless, racist words were spoken on our air” and pledged to “redouble our efforts to fight ignorance and racism in our community.”

Lederman said that he didn’t realize how hurtful his words were until he listened to them after the show.

“As soon as I saw the words in print, and as soon as I heard them on a recording, I was like ‘that sounded awful,’ ” Lederman said.