ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The News 8 at Sunrise team is trading in their day jobs for a different routine this week!

Mark Gruba switched from News Anchor to Hairstylist! He visited the Salon at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse in Pittsford.

Professional stylist Lisa Dean helped him learn the ropes. Sister Maria Elena Mariani was kind enough to let him give her a shampoo, put in some curlers and help style her hair!