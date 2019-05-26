Hair-styling gel recalled over bacterial concerns

More than 9,500 containers of hair-styling gel have been recalled over concerns about bacterial contamination, the maker said.

The Village Co. of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, initiated the voluntary nationwide recall of the 22-ounce La Bella Extreme Sport Styling Gel. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration shared shared the company’s announcement on Friday.

Burkholderia cepacia, a bacteria containing multiple species, and a group of related strains rarely cause infections in healthy people, but pose serious risk to people with cystic fibrosis, weakened immune systems and chronic lung disease. The company said four lots failed microtesting for the bacteria, and 2,377 cases, or 9,508 containers, were recalled.

The company announcement said, “If you are feeling ill after having used the product, consult with your doctor. Washing your hands, hair brush, combs and other hair items, counter tops and other surfaces with warm soapy water are good practices to help prevent the spread of bacteria.”

Kapra Cosmetics Inc. in Minneapolis made the gel. It was distributed to retail stores starting March 5. Those stores included Kroger (including Food 4 Less and Ralphs stores), Stater Bros, Target, Heb, Cardinal Health, Certco, Cashco Distributors, Bashas, All Essentials, Yosemite Wholesale–Merced, Supervalu, AJ Express and Latin American Distributors Inc.

