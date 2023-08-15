ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity celebrated the grand opening of a new resale store on Tuesday, which they say will benefit the community in considerable ways.

The new resale store, ReStore, is located at the BayTowne Plaza in Penfield.

The items on sale, such as furniture and appliances, come from community donations. The items are then resold with all the proceeds helping Habitat for Humanity’s mission—making home ownership affordable.

Nash Bock, chief business and information officer at Habitat for Humanity, says the funds will go back into the Rochester community.

“Every dollar raised in the ReStore stays in the Greater Rochester community,” says Nash. “This year, we’re going to be building housing for 13 families in the Greater Rochester area, and that’s directly impacted by the funds we’re able to raise in the ReStore.”

He adds that many items would likely end up in landfills if they weren’t donated.

This is Habitat for Humanity’s third store in the Greater Rochester area. The other two are located in Canandaigua and Henrietta.